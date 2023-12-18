Ashley Joi Boyd, author and songwriter, has transitioned from the music industry to writing a book titled Financially Fly: Mastering Money and Wealth for Women. Drawing from her personal experiences and mistakes, Boyd wants to encourage women to take control of their finances.

In a recent interview with rolling out, Boyd discussed Financially Fly in more detail. The book is available on Barnes & Noble’s website and Amazon.

What inspired you to write Financially Fly?

I feel like it is a taboo topic for women to dive in and discuss their finances. I wanted to create something that engaged conversation among women, made them feel like they were in a safe space and helped them structure anything they wanted to do to sustain financial freedom.

What was the driving force behind it?

The driving force behind it was my own experiences. I made a lot of mistakes when I was young, as many of us do. It wasn’t until it was too late that I realized I hadn’t done the right thing. I had not learned or been taught. I wasn’t having these conversations with my friends.

I want women to feel comfortable and understand the importance of financial freedom, whether they’re single or in a relationship. I feel women owe it to themselves to take care of themselves.

Why was your focus on women in particular?

I’m a girl’s girl. I want to see all women do well. I want everybody to empower each other and lift each other. I wanted to devote this to women, especially because I feel like we’re stronger together.

What can people expect from the book?

You can expect an easy read. I wanted to make this something that was not overwhelming. I want to get the information out there and engage in conversation. I want you to look at your circle of friends and understand that no matter how much you make or where you are in life, as soon as you start paying attention to your finances, you can start to improve.

What key takeaway should readers get after reading the book?

Your mindset is everything. You deserve what you desire. If it’s financial freedom, once you put your mind to it, you can attain it.

What made you transition from the music industry to writing?

Well, I’m still in the music industry. I’m a songwriter. I wrote Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” and other songs. I own a publishing company, and I am still on the back side of the music industry, which I like better. The turning point for me was my desire to move the culture forward and to put a product out there that would help people. Ultimately, I want to help young women, especially young Black women.