Grammy-nominated songwriter Playy pays homage to gold grill culture in Houston

Grammy-nominated songwriter Playy is always trying to put on for his city, and he recently made a club anthem inspired by Houston’s dominant gold grill culture titled “Gold On My Lip.” Playy has a history of creating hits for other artists, most notably “My Chick Bad” which features Ludacris and Nicki Minaj.

Playy spoke with rolling out about “Gold On My Lip” and the creation of “My Chick Bad.”

Tell us about the song “Gold On My Lip.”

I just wanted to make a record for the city, man. I’m from Houston, so gold grills are a culture out there. That’s what we do, screwed-up, slow-motion, gold grills. I wanted to make a dope record that could just be a classic down the line. I reached out to E.S.G. and I ran into him in Atlanta when I was shooting with DGreen. I ran into him, he came to my hotel I had a studio set up in my hotel. He came, he heard the record, and he laid his verse down right there. Spark Dawg is the other guy I got on it and he’s from Texas as well. I got him on here because he’s known as the ‘hood dentist, so as you can see in a video he’d be in clubs doing people grills and he’s really dope. He killed the verse, too.

How did the creation of “My Chick Bad” come about?

It was really big, especially for it to be nominated for a Grammy. Me and the producer definitely wasn’t [sic] expecting that. It was my record, and I just forgot I did the hook. And I forgot the verses [were] in there. I left the studio, I forgot about the record, and a couple of months later, my producer hit me up like, “Yo, Ludacris was going through the beats, and he heard the ‘My Chick Bad’ hook and he was wondering if he could use it.” I was like “Yeah, give it to him.” I wasn’t doing anything with it. He put Nicki Minaj on it and then he kept me on the hook. It was a wrap from there.

What was your creative process like for the song?

We wanted to make a screwed-up hook. I don’t even think we went in it to make a screwed-up hook. I think he started on a beat and then in my head, I just heard “My chick bad, my chick ‘hood, my chick to do stuff.” I went in there, I did the hook, and I don’t know whose idea it was but we screwed it, and the whole hook was screwed. We were like, “Leave the whole thing screwed” and it was just like that. Usually, as soon as I hear a beat, if I really f— with it, I’ll load it up and start recording.