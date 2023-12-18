Atlanta native Mia “Mitchy” Wright; and Oakland, California, native Tea Vasquez are sophomores at Howard University — and they are loving every second of the HBCU experience.

Prior to the 2023 Cricket Celebration Bowl, rolling out spoke to Wright and Vasquez.

What is Howard like?

Mia Wright and Tea Vasquez: [Simultaneously], I love it.

MW: We really do like it.

TV: We do.

MW: It’s really nice.

What went into your decision to go to Howard?

TV: I play lacrosse. I’m on the lacrosse team.

Mitchy, are you on the team, too?

MW: Yes, I am.

What is the HBCU experience like?

TV: Honestly, just being surrounded by people that look like you every day and not being worried about issues around race.

MW: You’re not worried about microaggressions. You’re not worried about people looking at you the wrong way, saying the wrong comments. You’re just surrounded by Black excellence and intelligence. You’re able to bounce off ideas. While it’s an HBCU, there’s still so much diversity … I’m learning about different cultures every single day. I’m trying different foods; there are different religions and different classes. It’s so much fun, and you just feel like a big family at the end of the day. Everyone has each other’s back.

TV: Especially our team.

Why should people come out to a Howard lacrosse match?

MW: The cool thing about Howard lacrosse is that there’s only two HBCUs with Division I teams: us and Delaware State. So, we have this whole program that we’re building; we have an amazing coaching staff; we’re recruiting heavy; we have such an opportunity to make this so good because there are so very few people of color who play lacrosse. So, the fact we have this space to build something that’s super important, that’s inviting, that’s welcoming, it’s fun and it’s important for children to look up to. We work with volunteers all the time; we work with children; people come out and see us. We need to prove ourselves that we can have this space and still be great.

What is your major?

TV: I’m a sports management major, currently minoring in Spanish, but I might double major. I’m not sure yet.

MW: I’m a psychology major with a bio minor.

What do you plan to do with your degree?

TV: Hopefully, go to law school after I graduate.

MW: I plan to go to grad school and become a therapist. I also want to work with holistic medicine and nonprofits.