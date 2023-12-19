Blueface orders security to beat up female fan who threw ice onstage (video)

A female fan messed around and found out.

Blueface ordered his girlfriend to beat up a White female fan whom the rapper accused of throwing ice onstage during his concert in Salt Lake City, sparking a police investigation.

According to reports on a video that has gone viral, the female concertgoer allegedly threw ice at Jaidyn Alexis, Blueface’s on-again, off-again fiancée and mother of his children.

The cellphone video starts rolling after that portion of the episode as the “Thotiana” emcee addresses the allegedly guilty fan and then reaches out to her to come onstage.

After that, it gets ugly.

The fan looks like she denies she was the person behind the throw.

Blueface retorts by rhetorically asking, “Oh you didn’t throw nothing? You the only one with a cup of ice.”

That’s when Blueface barked an order for his security team to get busy.

“You know what to do. Yeah, get her!” he yelled while pushing the fan towards Jaidyn Alexis for her to fight the wayward woman.

Rapper invited white woman on stage and then orders her assault. pic.twitter.com/aNzpcxjaVW — @amuse (@amuse) December 17, 2023

It is difficult to determine if Blueface’s girlfriend was able to land any blows or if it was security that beat the woman down. But, according to the reaction from the audience, which is very audible, the woman suffered some level of physical repercussion for the alleged ice-throwing episode.

There is no word yet if the female fan filed charges for being assaulted.

However, the Salt Lake City Police Department informed the media they have opened a probe into the “out-of-state musician.”

Blueface was born and raised and continues to live in Los Angeles.