5 actors we’d love to find under the tree this Christmas season

The holiday season is jam-packed with blockbuster films and incredible performances that could easily be considered a gift to audiences. Here are five actors we wouldn’t mind Santa leaving under our Christmas tree.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

This December, Yahya plays the ultimate villain, Black Manta, in the newest sequel Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom. Kicking butt and taking names, Black Manta is back for revenge and will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time, Black Manta is more formidable than ever, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, unleashing an ancient and evil force.

Justice Smith

Justice Smith is breaking hearts in his newest film, The American Society of Magical Negroes. Scheduled for release in March 2024, the movie is a satirical comedy about a young man, Aren, a recruit into a secret society of magical Black people who dedicate their lives to a cause of the utmost importance: making white people’s lives easier.

Coleman Domingo

Colman Domingo is on a roll this year, starring as Mister in Warner Bros.’ The Color Purple and Netflix’s Rustin as Bayard Rustin.

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Most recently known for his roles in Chevalier and Monster, Kelvin Harrison Jr. stars in “Genius: MLK/X,” the first installment of Nat Geo’s series to stream as a Disney+ original. The series will explore the formative years, pioneering accomplishments, dueling philosophies, and critical personal relationships of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Harrison Jr.) and Malcolm X (Pierre). While King advanced racial equality through nonviolent protest, Malcolm X argued forcefully for Black empowerment, identity, and self-determination. With their formidable wives, Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz, by their sides, King and Malcolm X became synonymous with the Civil Rights era and the fight for racial and economic justice.

LaKeith Stanfield

LaKeith Stanfield continues establishing himself as a master selector of diverse roles and storytelling. His next turn comes in The Book of Clarence, an American epic biblical comedy-drama film produced by Jeymes Samuel, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, James Lassiter, and Tendo Nagenda. The film follows Clarence, a struggling, down-on-his-luck man living in 29 A.D. Jerusalem who wants to capitalize on the rise of Jesus Christ by claiming to be a new Messiah sent by God.