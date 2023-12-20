David Alan Grier leads ensemble in ‘The American Society of Magical Negroes’

It’s been a long time coming, but thanks to writer-director Kobi Libii whose hit shows include “Jessica Jones” and “Madame Secretary,” the stereotypical “magical negro” trope is finally getting the satirical introspective treatment in the new comedy, The American Society of Magical Negroes.

The film centers around Aren (Justice Smith) who is recruited by David Alan Grier’s magical character into a “secret society of magical Black people who dedicate their lives to a cause of utmost importance: making white people’s lives easier,” according to the official synopsis.

“White people feeling uncomfortable precedes a lot of bad stuff for us,” Grier’s character advises Aren. “That’s why we fight white discomfort every day. Because the happier they are, the safer we are.”

In addition to Smith and Grier, the thought-provoking comedy will also feature Tim Baltz, An-Li Bogan, Nicole Byer, Rupert Friend, Aisha Hinds, Drew Tarver and Michaela Watkins

The American Society of Magical Negroes will debut at the Sundance Film Festival and hit theaters on March 22.

Check out the trailer below.

https://youtu.be/gizIbhk5Eu