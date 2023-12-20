Kodak Black’s lawyers request the rapper be placed in drug rehab

Lawyers for Kodak Black say the rapper has a drug addiction and are motioning for him to be placed in a drug rehab program instead of jail in the aftermath of his latest arrest on drug charges.

According to NBC Miami, the rapper appeared before a judge on Tuesday, Dec. 19. His counsel asked the judge to place the rapper in a 90-day drug rehab program in Arizona to deal with an Oxycodone and Percocet addiction they claim he’s had since doing jail time in Kentucky back in 2020.

The “Super Gremlin” rapper was arrested and charged with cocaine possession and tampering with evidence on Dec. 7 after officers found his car parked on an active roadway.

According to the arresting officers, as they approached the car, the smell of alcohol was pervasive, and a subsequent search of the vehicle yielded marijuana residue and white powder.

Officers also claim Kodak may have tried to hide or ingest more cocaine during the incident, as they report his mouth was full of white powder.

Kodak took to Instagram Live a few days after his arrest to address the situation and refute the allegations of cocaine use.

“I was on the lean, homie. I was asleep in front of my family house, bro. That’s it. That ain’t illegal,” Kodak emphatically states before dismissing the arrest as “bogus.” He then tackled the subject of being charged under the influence of cocaine.

“Come on, fam. Hell f— no, bruh. Hell nah. And I ain’t finna say I’m against muthaf——– who do coke. Man, I ain’t on that s—,” he claimed before setting the record straight on which drug he uses. “I’ll tell God himself I do Percs and s— like that, but them was my medicine prescribed to me. Even before I got shot and I had got prescribed to them again, I could say that I had started damn abusing [them].”

“I’m working on myself. I’m working right now, homie,” Kodak continued. “I paid $350,000 and s— to get clean and get better […] I’ve done went to rehab by myself without the court having to tell me to do that. Just me wanting to better myself. I got children, homie, and I have to be here for them. I never have enough time on the streets to even be no junkie.”

Kodak Black is in custody in Miami’s Federal Detention Center while awaiting a decision on the rehab proposal pitched by his lawyers.