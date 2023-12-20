Keffe D’s lawyers are requesting that he be given bail ahead of his trial in connection with the murder of Tupac, claiming that the book he wrote — which includes him mentioning his involvement in the killing — was only for entertainment.

Months after Keffe D was arrested, his lawyers filed a motion asking for him to be placed on house arrest with an electronic monitor as an “astounding amount of hearsay and speculative testimony” was presented during his arraignment.

The lawyers also claim that prosecutors are using excerpts from the book Compton Street Legend, which was written by Keffe D, as evidence for the trial. The former gang member kept the case alive by bragging about his participation in the murder in the book and in interviews.

“The truthfulness of the content of the interviews was never verified,” the lawyers said. “The book and interviews were done for entertainment purposes and to make money from a situation that [LAPD officers] and others had already profited [from].”

Keffe D’s health is declining in jail according to his lawyers, most notably his heart.

“He was put back on a group of medications to try to get things under control,” the lawyers said. “He has to take these medications in jail because he is unable to do the things necessary to maintain proper health. His diet in jail is terrible. He is given heavily processed meals full of sodium that barely pass as food.”

Keffe D was arrested on Sept. 29 and charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement.