Lizzo attempts to have harassment lawsuit by clothing designer dismissed

Attorneys for singer Lizzo are attempting to get the latest lawsuit against the embattled superstar thrown out on grounds that it has little to no merit.

According to Deadline, Lizzo’s attorney, Marty Singer, filed the motion late last week in Los Angeles County Superior Court and claims that Asha Daniel’s lawsuit is baseless as she worked for the “About Damn Time” singer for less than a month.

“During her brief employment by BGBT [Lizzo’s touring company], the plaintiff refused to comply with instructions from her supervisors and tour management, failed to perform the work that she was assigned, and eventually just played hooky and refused to show up for work,” Singer’s motion read. “Unsurprisingly, she was terminated after abandoning her post on the day of a concert in Paris, France.”

Daniels’ team put out a statement refuting the singer’s claims and accused Lizzo and her camp of victim-blaming.

“This motion was expected and is yet another Hail Mary by Lizzo’s team to try to shift blame to the victims, as she has done to the three other plaintiffs who have sued her for similar allegations of harassment, disability discrimination and retaliatory termination,” said Daniels’ attorney Ron Zambrano. “Lizzo and her lawyers can continue trying to rationalize her illegal and wretched conduct, but we remain committed to seeking justice for our clients and look forward to our day in court where Lizzo can explain her behavior in a public forum.”

In September, Daniels filed suit against Lizzo claiming that she was forced to work unreasonable hours and heard various members of Lizzo’s team make “racist” and “fatphobic” comments. Daniels claims that a key staff member, Amanda Nomura, made derogatory comments about Black women labeling them “dumb,” “fat” and “useless.”

Daniels claims her time on the tour left her suffering from PTSD and a myriad of other issues including “migraines, ocular distortions, brain fog and fatigue.”