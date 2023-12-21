4-year-old social media star VanVan has a hopeful message for the holidays

Savannah “VanVan” McConneaughey, may not have known when she sang “Ooh ladies first, ladies first,” while admiring the astonishing bouquet of flowers from Queen Latifah just how prophetic those lyrics were and the impact they would have on the listening public as well as her life. VanVan was born only a few short years before the pandemic, so she could not have grasped the gravity of the Kennedy Center honoree’s culture-shifting song “U.N.I.T.Y.” years prior.

The 4-year-old prodigy experienced the opportunity of a lifetime when she performed the iconic song in tribute to a national treasure. While there, she connected with some of her heroines, including Whoopi Goldberg and Chloe Bailey.

“I know Kerry Washington, too,” VanVan gushed when her father listed the celebrities she recognized at first sight. She also had the opportunity to rub elbows with hip-hop royalty MC Lyte and several others, placing the young ingenue in an atmosphere of greatness at her tender and impressionable age.

It wasn’t clear if VanVan understood the magnitude of the company she was in or if she even knew what it meant to be one of the biggest influencers in the mercurial world of entertainment. What is apparent is the adorable little girl with upward of 350K+ followers is defining a shift in social media culture, but her fans and followers are ecstatic about her wholesome raps and friendly energy.

The newly minted Instagram star performing age-appropriate material is a refreshing change from the viral trends of violence and sexual objectification that rule most platforms. VanVan’s parents manage her media content and oversee the opportunities that continue to flood in. Her father Reggie McConneaughey oversaw her interview with rolling out and insisted that she could only be interviewed between the hours mandated by child labor laws.

“Her mother and I want this to be fun for her, she is only 4 years old, and this shouldn’t feel like work. We noticed that she would recite scenes from movies and was always singing. Then she asked for her own YouTube channel. The moment she starts to dread it, or it feels like work, we’ll shut it down,” he says emphatically. “I think it’s important for it to be something the kid wants to do and not the parents. If she doesn’t want to do something, we don’t do it. You don’t want them to burn out or feel like it’s work.”

Although her father accompanied her for the interview, VanVan is clear the conversation belongs to her. “I love making other kids happy and making them laugh,” the preschooler shared when asked what she enjoyed most about being an influencer.

Her genuinely wholesome videos of childhood fun and innocence while dancing and singing are so inspirational that she is currently being tapped to become a brand ambassador by some of the country’s most recognized family-friendly companies.

Today, VanVan is most excited about her new collaboration with Main Event. “Main Event is my favorite place to play. I love laser tag and bowling,” she says enthusiastically. “I also love the video games and pizza, and I had the best pink smoothie with candy on it. It is the best I’ve ever had.”

VanVan’s partnership offers a special gift for children looking to do something fun during Christmas break. To celebrate the magic of the holiday season, Main Event is offering an $18.99 All You Can Play Holiday Pass. Guests can play as much as they want all day from Monday through Thursday. To celebrate all-day play and show everyone how she has fun at Main Event, VanVan remixed her beloved beat “Playin’ Outside Everyday.” The new single showcases how her entire family enjoys holiday magic at Main Event with the All You Can Play Holiday Pass.

After giving her fans a tip for holiday fun, VanVan also has a suggestion for other little ones interested in following her footsteps. “Just believe in yourself and don’t give up. You have to know that you can do it,” she counsels with wisdom beyond her years.

VanVan also shared what she wants to get her family for Christmas starting with her father.

“For my dad, I want to get him something to shave his face,” she mischievously whispered pointing at her cherub-like cheeks. For mom, the gift was much simpler. “My mom likes perfume and candles so I would get that for her from Shein,” she says matter-of-factly.

Ever the gracious big sister, VanVan says she is asking Santa for binkies, diapers and wipes for her little sister along with a big shiny toy. For herself, she preferred to keep her list secret believing that Santa received her request earlier and it was on the way.

VanVan wants other children to know they can do amazing things as well and encourages them to dream big.

“You just have to try your best and work hard. Make sure you practice every day. You have to be brave and practice, but you can do it,” she offers happily.

Last but not least, VanVan wishes every child and their family a very happy Christmas filled with lots of laughter, and most of all, playtime.

Photos provided by Cashmere Agency