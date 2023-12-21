DJ Envy is subject to arrest in real estate scandal

DJ Envy, the longtime co-host of the nationally syndicated morning radio show “The Breakfast Club,” will be arrested if he fails again to produce requested documents related to the real estate scandal involving his ex-business partner Cesar Pina.

Pina was arrested and is being prosecuted — along with his wife — for allegedly running a $100 million real estate Ponzi scheme that has marred Envy’s reputation nationwide. Envy used to promote Pina’s real estate business on the radio show, and both men shared the stage at multiple seminars cajoling attendees to invest in Pina’s company.

Envy has until January 8 to produce the documents requested by the court-appointed trustee of Pina’s Whairhouse LLC in the bankruptcy case, which Pina filed 11 months ago.

According to The Daily Beast, Envy, whose real name is Raashaun Casey, already missed the Nov. 28 deadline to produce the documents. Therefore, the judge set a new date for next month and attached sanctions — including arrest — should Envy miss the next deadline to submit the requested paperwork and communications.

Envy has vehemently proclaimed his innocence in the case. He has even filed a lawsuit against former NFL player Tony Robinson for defamation for implying that Envy was in on the corruption.

Music mogul Rick Ross has thoroughly enjoyed Envy’s legal entanglement. Ross has trolled the radio show host relentlessly since the scandal came to light.

“Fifteen names on one piece of land, 14 n—– gonna take the stand,” Ross roared on Instagram in October 2023.