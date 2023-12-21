Kenzie Current, founder of What’s The Current, is a connector of people who created a platform to help individuals start businesses and brand themselves. Through networking events and activities, she supports those trying to establish their identity in the small business world. Organized by Current and her entrepreneur friends, Jennifer Peeples and Nik Cole, an annual holiday giveback called The Takeover donates proceeds to different nonprofits each year. On Dec. 21, this year’s recipient is The Detroit Boys Mentoring Club.

Current discussed her leadership role in the Department of Neighborhoods Mayor’s Office with rolling out and how it has prepared her to run her own business.

What made you create What’s The Current?

What’s The Current evolved from my desire to help people connect. I consider myself a connector of people, so I created a platform that allows individuals who are starting their businesses or branding themselves to meet like-minded people who can help them grow. I host networking events, vision board parties and other activities throughout the year to support those who are trying to establish their identity in the small business world.

Which nonprofit is The Takeover donating to this year?

We change the organization we donate to each year. This year, we are raising money for The Detroit Boys Mentoring Club, founded by Keith Butler. This mentorship program focuses on young African American men in Detroit, teaching them financial literacy, responsibility and etiquette while helping them navigate cultural norms specific to Black men in the city.

What impact are you hoping to make?

The impact I hope to make is helping others achieve more than they currently are and bringing attention to their businesses, nonprofits or foundations. I want to help them flourish and build their brand. This is what excites me the most. Additionally, during the holiday season, The Takeover provides an opportunity to party for a purpose and have fun while supporting a great cause.

What are your day-to-day responsibilities leading up to the event?

Currently, I work a nine-to-five job for the Department of Neighborhoods Mayor’s Office in Detroit. I am the deputy district manager in District Three. My work with What’s The Current aligns with what I do in my day job, which is providing assistance and resources to people. Although the nature of my work may differ, as my day job is not always confined to regular office hours, I serve and work with residents in Detroit.

How has that leadership role prepared you to run your own business?

My leadership role has prepared me by instilling a love for people and a belief in the importance of bringing awareness and providing resources to all individuals, especially those in need. It allows me to engage with a larger audience and reach more people, which is crucial for running my own business.