Deion Sanders is adding more star power to his Colorado Buffaloes team.

On Dec. 20, Sander announced on the “Rich Eisen Show” that Warren Sapp will be joining his coaching staff next season.

“To see him go get his diploma because I know what he wants to do, he wants to coach on this staff and he wants to be a part of this staff,” Sanders said. “And he is going to be a part of this staff.”

Sapp played 13 seasons in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002 and winning Defensive Player of the Year in 1999. He was a four-time All-Pro and made the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

“When the defensive line sees him, they light up like a Christmas tree,” Sanders said. “He has so much to give, and I can’t wait to see him every day.”

Earlier in the year, Sapp mentioned on the “Rich Eisen Show” that he wanted to join the Buffaloes coaching staff.

“I want to be there next year,” Sapp said. “I’m going to get everything, the paperwork to work and I’m going to go to work. It’s time to go get this degree, and then we’re going to go teach these kids. I know something about this game. When you have a quarterback like Shedeur — and my D-line go hunt the other quarterback — our chances of winning just went through the roof.”

Sanders is looking to add more talent to his team after finishing his first season as head coach 4-8.