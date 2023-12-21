Tiffany Haddish pleads not guilty in latest DUI case

Actor and Comedian Tiffany Haddish has entered a plea of not guilty to two misdemeanor DUI charges stemming from her Thanksgiving weekend arrest.

During arraignment proceedings on Wednesday, Dec. 20, defense attorneys for the Night School star entered not guilty pleas on her behalf. Charges against Haddish include one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol and a misdemeanor count of driving with .08% blood alcohol content.

Haddish had performed at a Thanksgiving charity event in West Hollywood when she apparently fell asleep behind the wheel of her running car before being arrested on Nov. 24 around 5:45 a.m. by Beverly Hills police.

After being released later in the day, the comic performed at a Long Beach, California, comedy club that night and made light of the situation.

“I had prayed to God to send me a man with a job, career, preferably in a uniform, and [he] answered my prayers,” she teased.

Haddish, 44, soon took a more serious tone about the incident in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” telling the outlet she fell asleep after the Tesla she was driving blocked off part of the street when it self-parked but that an incident like this “will never happen again.”

Despite being “in good spirits” since the incident, Haddish, who has a similar DUI case still pending in Atlanta, has also taken responsibility and vowed to be proactive telling “ET”: “I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries.”

A date of Feb. 14, 2024, has been set for Haddish’s pretrial hearing.