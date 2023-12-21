Tyler Perry appears to have responded to Donald Glover‘s spoof of him through art. The media mogul and multi-hyphenate included a one-liner in a recent episode of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas.”

“Child, I was trying to watch this stupid a– show ‘Atlanta,’ ” character Maurice, played by Brian Jordan Jr., said. “I don’t know how people like it. It must be for White people. Ain’t funny.”

On season four of “Atlanta,” Glover plays Mr. Chocolate, a man who owns a large studio and dedicates his life to producing multiple Black projects at once, to the point where shoots are unorganized, leading to impromptu, ever-changing narratives and unilinear storylines.

It is an obvious spoof of Perry.

In an interview with GQ, Glover said he toured Perry’s studio and told him what he was going to do on “Atlanta.” Glover texted Perry about something after the episode aired, but never received a response.

“That’s the thing about being Black,” Glover said. “It becomes so personal, so fast. I’m not s—-ing on you.”

“I’m not a politician. I’m an artist, and I’m good. I’m a good artist. That’s the difference. If I didn’t think I was a good artist, then I’d be like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t do this.’ But this is nuanced and funny. If somebody did that about me, I’d be like, ‘That’s good.’ He has a right to not feel that way.”

Glover also told GQ he still hopes to shoot at the studio again someday.