Cassie’s friend reveals details about Diddy’s alleged abuse

Cassie’s longtime friend, Tiffany Red, recently opened up about what she witnessed when in Cassie and Diddy’s company while they were dating. Earlier in December, Red wrote a letter to Diddy confirming the abuse against Cassie. In an interview with NBC, Red went into detail about what she saw.

Red said that she didn’t witness the physical abuse but did see a glimpse of verbal abuse on Cassie’s 29th birthday. Red said that Diddy showed up to karaoke and cussed Cassie out in front of her friends.

“Her back was to the corner, and he was cussing her out with his hand in her face,” Red said. “I felt like I was in the presence of his monster inside.”

Red said the verbal abuse continued when they got home later that night.

Red said that she saw Cassie sedated, which was the first time she had ever seen her high.

“He told me, ‘Tell your girl she wants some birthday d—.’ I’m like, ‘She doesn’t have to have sex with you if she doesn’t want to,’ ” Red said.

Red said she realized at that moment that Diddy was dangerous. She also mentioned that Diddy would want Cassie to participate in freak offs, which was one of the things noted in the lawsuit that was filed.

“He would hire these sex workers and they would have sex with her. He would watch, and tell them what to do,” Red recalled. “She told me the only time he was willing to do anything or work on her music was when she had a freak off.”