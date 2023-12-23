Boosie finds a new way to ‘white’ his Christmas tree

Rapper Boosie has taken home the prize for holiday shenanigans this year after sharing the process of putting up his Christmas tree on social media. The entertainer, known for his candid and often controversial posts, first inquired about how to whiten his tree, expressing his disbelief at the $5,000 price tag for professional services.

Determined to achieve the desired effect himself, Boosie took matters into his own hands. In a video shared on Instagram, Boosie can be seen bouncing from couch to couch, using a fire extinguisher to give his Christmas tree a frosted effect.

They were charging Boosie $5K to make his Christmas tree white so he did it on his own 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/THlQz4VTrO — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 23, 2023

While the rapper seemed thrilled with the outcome, fans quickly expressed concern for his health and the safety of others in his home. According to Boosie’s manager, Jay Cooper, this is the first year the rapper has taken on the task of putting up a Christmas tree himself.

Boosie’s excitement for the holiday season was evident in the new living room pictures he shared, as well as the release of his new single, titled “Christmas P——.” The rapper is also currently offering 50 percent off song features.

Boosie’s unique approach to the holidays has certainly caught the attention of fans and entertainment enthusiasts alike. While some may question the safety of his methods, there’s no denying that Boosie’s Christmas tree has become a conversation starter this holiday season.

Fans added their reactions to the video below.

boosie sprayed his christmas tree wit fire extinguisher to turn it white and somebody said he a walking intrusive thought😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — its wit a x (@exoticnot4rn) December 23, 2023