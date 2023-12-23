Janelle Monáe executive produces new coming-of-age film ‘Fitting In’

Self-acceptance is the main theme in the upcoming Janelle Monáe executive produced film, Fitting In.

Based on writer-director Molly McGlynn’s (“Grown-ish”, “Grace and Frankie”) real life, the film focuses on 16-year-old Lindy (Maddie Ziegler), a typical teenage girl in love with a boy, Adam (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), whose plans to lose her virginity are thwarted when she discovers she suffers from MRKH syndrome, a rare congenital disorder resulting in an underdeveloped vagina with a small or absent uterus.

Facing the fact that her growth into becoming a woman will not take the usual path, Lindy finds solace in a LGBTQAI+ support group when she unexpectedly meets someone new who gives her a whole new perspective on her life and sexuality.

“Making Fitting In was my way of reclaiming parts of myself that I never had or were taken away,” McGlynn told Teen Vogue. “I wanted to ask big questions about identity and our bodies without knowing all the answers because only those living in their body can say what it is or what it isn’t. Watch it and think, but laugh too because finding humor in the absurd is how I survived the horror of learning to accept the body I’ve been given.”

Starring alongside Ziegler and Woon A-Tai are Emily Hampshire (“Schitt’s Creek”), Djouliet Amara (“The Big Door Prize”), and newcomers Ki Griffin and Christian Rose.

Fitting In hits theaters on February 2.

See the trailer below.