Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker show off their adorable baby

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have shared the first pictures of their newborn son.

The couple welcomed Rocky in November and they took to Instagram to share a selection of pictures of themselves with the tot.

The images show Kourtney lying with her head in Travis’ lap, while he cradles their son, Kourtney breastfeeding Rocky and Travis giving the tot a tender kiss.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Kourtney is planning an “extra special” Christmas for her baby boy.

A source told Us Weekly: “Kourtney and Travis couldn’t be more excited to spend their first Christmas with Rocky and all the kids.

“Kourtney is going to make this Christmas extra special and already started celebrating the season with an Elf on the Shelf for everybody, including her baby boy.”

Kourtney has leaned on her husband and her older children for help with her Christmas preparations.

The brunette beauty – who also has Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick – feels “blessed” to be surrounded by her family.

“Travis and the kids have also been a huge help in decorating and shopping for gifts. Kourtney keeps saying she already got the best gift this year with their son. It’s a magical time for the whole family, and Kourtney and Travis feel so blessed.” The insider added.

Kourtney underwent fetal surgery earlier this year amid fears for her son’s life.

The reality star wrote on Instagram at the time, “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. [prayer and heart emojis] (sic)”