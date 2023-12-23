2 paramedics convicted in Elijah McClain’s death

In a groundbreaking case that has garnered national attention, two paramedics, Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec, were convicted of criminally negligent homicide on Dec. 22 in the death of Elijah McClain. McClain, 23, was restrained by police and paramedics administered ketamine in August 2019. Cooper and Cichuniec pleaded not guilty to the felony charges, CNN reports.

The verdict comes after a highly controversial trial that lasted several weeks. Cichuniec was also convicted of a second-degree unlawful administration of drugs assault charge, while Cooper was acquitted on those charges. Prosecutors argued that the paramedics acted recklessly by administering a large amount of ketamine to McClain without properly assessing his condition or checking his vital signs.

“During our training, we were told numerous times that this is a safe, effective drug,” Cichuniec told the court, reported by CNN. The case has shed light on the controversial use of ketamine by emergency responders to sedate individuals against their will, sparking investigations in multiple states.

Three Aurora police officers involved in the incident also faced trial. Officer Randy Roedema was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and assault. The department also fired him, yet officers Jason Rosenblatt and Nathan Woodyard were acquitted of all charges.

The death of Elijah McClain gained widespread attention in 2020 following the high-profile police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, leading to widespread protests and calls for justice. Cooper and Cichuniec were suspended from their roles in September 2021 after being criminally charged.

In a statement after the verdict, Attorney General Phil Weiser expressed satisfaction with the outcomes. He stressed the importance of improving policing and emergency response to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the community. The defense attorneys for the three Aurora officers blamed McClain’s death on the paramedics’ decision to administer a dose of ketamine that was deemed excessive for his size, according to CNN.

In their testimonies, Cichuniec and Cooper said McClain was about 200 pounds and given a 500-milligram dose, but he was truly only 143 pounds. Cichuniec claimed McClain was experiencing “excited delirium.”

“We knew these cases would be difficult to prosecute,” Weiser said. “We are satisfied with today’s verdicts and we are confident that bringing these cases to trial was the right thing to do for justice, for Elijah McClain, and for healing in the Aurora community. We must continue our work to improve policing and emergency response and build trust between law enforcement, first responders and people they are sworn to protect.”

The prosecution argued that the paramedics treated McClain as a problem rather than a patient, providing him with inadequate care. The case has ignited a broader debate about the use of ketamine and the need for accountability in emergency medical response.

On the other hand, many believe this act was systemic and racist.