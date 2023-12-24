Bishop T.D. Jakes responds to viral video claiming he attended Diddy’s parties

Internationally renowned televangelist T.D. Jakes has spoken against the questioning of his sexual orientation and that he allegedly attended Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex parties in the past.

Through a representative, according to The Christian Post, Jakes has categorically denied the rumors as “false and baseless.”

“Recent claims circulating on pockets of social media about Bishop T.D. Jakes are unequivocally false and baseless,” said Jordan A. Hora, the executive director of public relations and communications for Jakes and The Potter’s House.

“What has always been true, in the words of the late Pastor Charles H. Spurgeon, ‘If you want the truth to go round the world you must hire an express train to pull it; but if you want a lie to go round the world it will fly; it is as light as a feather, and a breath will carry it.'”

The rumors began when Tuff News host Germaine McKinley reported that he received a message from a source who orbits singer Cassie’s world. McKinley said that Cassie turned in a USB device that belonged to a former girlfriend, the late Kim Porter, that contained footage of sex parties hosted by Diddy which Jakes allegedly attended.

Hora said it was “disheartening to witness the proliferation of numerous deepfake photos and the distortion of words through false, sensationalized misrepresentations, encapsulating purported statements to falsely speculate and attack others, including Bishop Jakes.”

“There is much more important work to be done to create a better world,” she said. “The Bible teaches us the importance of compassion and care for others, especially those who may be marginalized or in need. Chairman Jakes undeterred by false, perverse, ignorant, and conspiratorial speculations will persevere in his continued dedication to create meaningful change for millions around the globe guided by the timeless principles of compassion, service, and ministry.”