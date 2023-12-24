Kodak Black called a ‘danger to the community’

Kodak Black’s latest legal transgression will see him languishing in a federal prison during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Judge Jacqueline Becerra called the “Super Gremlin” emcee “a danger to the community” as she decided to turn down his attorney’s attempt to get him into a drug treatment program.

Kodak, who has 24 Top 10 hits and three No. 1 hits and is renowned for his multiple acts of philanthropy, has nevertheless had a litany of law violations. The latest came on Dec. 7 when he was stopped for alleged cocaine possession near his home in Broward County. Moreover, officers accused Kodak of trying to ingest the white powdery substance and charged him with tampering with evidence.

This played a role in the judge’s ruling, telling his attorneys: “If you’re buying drugs or using drugs, you’re a danger to the community,” Becerra said, according to the Miami Herald.

Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, will not be able to see a judge until Jan. 9.