Beyoncé’s childhood home goes up in flames on Christmas Day

The childhood home that has become a Houston landmark because it once belonged to Beyoncé and her family was damaged by fire on Christmas Day.

The home caught fire at about 2 a.m. in the Third Ward of the nation’s fourth-largest city, according to ABC13 in Houston.

Firefighters and other first responders got to the scene in the 2400 block of Rosedale Street, but the entire second floor was completely engulfed in flames. The television station reports that firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in only 10 minutes.

Another family now lives in the home, but the first responders reported that the family, which included small children, were able to escape the flames without injuries.

Beyoncé and her family moved away out of the home decades ago, but it remains a monument to fans worldwide as the place that birthed a global music legend.

Before the fire, the house boasted three bedrooms and three bathrooms and included a spiral staircase that goes to a third-floor office space. It was sold in 2019, according to media reports.

Interestingly enough, the Knowles bought the home in 1981 for $64,000 but moved before Solange was born in 1986.

To show how much inflation has impacted the real estate market, a buyer bought the 8,640-square-foot-lot lot next to Beyoncé’s former home in 2022 for $310,000.