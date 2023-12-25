Cardi B and Offset sued by former landlords

Cardi B and Offset are being sued for trashing their rented Los Angeles home.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker — who confirmed earlier this month she had split from the Migos rapper — and her estranged spouse moved into the property in early 2020 and lived there with their two children, Kulture, 5, and 2-year-old Wave, for “approximately 20 months,” and they are now being sued by their former landlord for unpaid rent, utility fees and “significant property damage” to the abode.

According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pair allegedly “vacated the home without notice” in October 2023, having “failed to pay rent and utilities for a period of time.”

The company, Rapkin and Associates, are looking to reclaim that money, as well as receive damages to compensate for “permanent stains and scratches” on the limestone tile floors, rugs and curtains, and colored paint marks on the white leather couches and dining room leather chairs.”

The landlords also alleged the family left behind “burn marks on tables, counters, couches, chairs and cabinets; broken furniture; broken speakers; and excessive holes and marks on the walls,” and claim it could cost them up to $85,000 to get the luxury property back to the right standard.

They claimed they had tried to resolve the issue before filing a lawsuit but were ignored.

Neither Cardi nor Offset has yet responded to the lawsuit.