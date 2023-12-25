John Legend and other celebrities share their unique Christmas traditions

Most people would eat turkey during the festive holiday period, but not the Jonas brothers.

Speaking to InStyle, Nick Jonas revealed what his family traditionally stuff their faces with on the big day.

“Every year, we eat tamales on Christmas morning and it’s pretty awesome. My mom started it and it’s special because Kevin, Joe and I have grown up doing it. It’s very like us to have tamales on Christmas,” he said.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have a multitude of dishes they’d rather eat than turkey on Christmas.

In an interview with The Receipt, the “All of Me” singer admitted his wife has made a tradition of ordering McDonald’s on the big day.

“It’s a Chrissy tradition, for sure.” He said.

Even if they are not having a burger and fries, the family can be found eating some other beefy meals.

“We’ve decided that beef Wellington is our go-to Christmas main dish from now on,” he explained.

It seems like Santa is a very fussy eater when he reaches Kate Hudson’s house.

Speaking to Fabletics, the Almost Famous star admitted Father Christmas likes a change from the usual milk and cookies every year.

“One year, Santa wanted rum, root beer and licorice. One year, he wanted gluten-free cookies and almond milk. Another year, I think he wanted Cabernet and some chocolates. So Santa likes to change quite a bit! Our traditions are very much based around Santa, so we read ‘The Night Before Christmas.’ We do the Santa tracker and then the kids run up and go to sleep while the adults stay up for a little bit,” Hudson said.

Chloe Grace Moretz also shared that if you’re going to watch a movie during the holidays, chances are it will be Elf or Polar Express, but the actress prefers something else.

During an interview with Us, the 26-year-old revealed what she and her brothers are traditionally glued to the screen watching movies.

“We watch [The] Family Stone every single Christmas Eve. … Before that came out, we would watch The Grinch. But The Family Stone has been our main thing but The Grinch before that,” she said.