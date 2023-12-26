Jazze Pha is thankful for how far he’s come but is even more excited about where he’s headed. The legendary producer attended the 2023 HOPE Global Forums in Atlanta and met Operation HOPE CEO, John Hope Bryant.

At the conference, Pha spoke to rolling out about his career and financial literacy.

You just met John Hope Bryant. What was that like, and what do you think of everything he’s doing?

He is literally changing the world. And like Tip said, “Change is imminent.” Change has to happen. It’s a fact of life. It’s a fact of time. It’s a fact of progression. That’s just what it is.

I left inspired. I’m going to help somebody, help one person every day. I just told somebody because that’s one of the acronyms that my brother came up with, and I was like, “Yes, we’re going to do that.”

I’m in it, man. I’m in it. Maybe next year, I’ll probably be in [a speaking session], too.

The last time we spoke was your day in Atlanta, celebrating 50 years of hip-hop.

Oct. 26. Every year, that’s my day. Oct. 26 in Atlanta, Georgia, is Jazze Pha Day. We invite you to come. Next year, we’re going to have jumpy houses, funnel cakes, and rides for the kids. We’re going to have everything, and we’re going to do it real big.

What did you do to keep your finances in order during your career, and what financial advice do you have for other creatives?

The best piece of advice I can give to anybody, whether big or small, short or tall, is to invest.

Invest, start small, build it up. If you make $20, that’s $2 [to invest]. It seems small, but it turns into something else once you get into it. It mushrooms into something greater because when you look back at it, you say, “Oh, I built that. I built that.” It’s something that you can be proud of, and that’s just it.

What new music do you have coming out?

I’ve got a lot of new music coming out. I’m trying to think about the music I can talk about. Cardi B is coming out soon.

Do you have a date?

Nope. I don’t have a month or date yet. Lucky Daye, Usher, and quite a few records coming out. T.I.. We’ve got some T.I. stuff coming. A lot of music is coming. A lot of new artists. A young lady by the name of Molly Water. A kid by the name of Myles Yachts, Singer Slime, and a lot of different people, man. We’re making music.