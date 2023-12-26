Kings Crowning CEO Darrell Spencer has 1 vital tip to protect Black men’s hair

Kings Crowning is on a mission to provide a range of products tailored specifically for Black men, embracing the diversity of hair types and styles. Darrell Spencer identified a void in the beauty and hair care industry, recognizing the lack of brands that genuinely understand the unique qualities of black hair and beauty, and created Kings Crowning, saving and protecting men’s hair a day at a time.

Spencer spoke with rolling out about his business and gave tips to Black men about their hair.

What is the one thing men should know about their hair?

One thing most should know is the importance of satin in pretty much anything that you do and wear, even when it comes down to winter hats. Everything on our site has satin on the inside. What men and people should know is how damaging wearing headwear that doesn’t contain satin on the inside to protect your hair is. If I had on a winter hat without the satin, it could be cotton on the inside, and what cotton does is it strips your hair’s moisture. It has hair-damaging friction, so it will also pull your hair out.

On top of that, it’s going to dry your hair out and remove your hair’s natural oils. There are so many negative side effects of wearing things that are not made for your hair that are not made to protect your hair. I think one thing that most men overall don’t look at is just what we put on our heads and how damaging it can be… Then, [when] you start to see [your] edges going away a little bit, [you wonder] why… The cotton is pulling your hair [out]… [You could also have dry hair.] [When] you have dry hair, typically you lose hair, too.

Why should men take their crown seriously?

I created the product because I wanted to have it for myself, but I was also like, “I’m pretty sure other men would need and want this product.” I created it and put it out into the market, and when I tell you it went viral, it went everywhere. Men started sharing it. It went straight through the web, and men loved it. We were the first to create a marketplace where men can go to a certain site and brand for hair protection beyond bonnets for women. It went viral and was very important for them because men finally felt like they were heard. Men finally felt like there were products that were created for them by us. It’s important, especially because when I created the brand, there weren’t any brands catering to hair protection for men specifically.