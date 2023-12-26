During the winter months, it is essential to adjust your skin care routine to combat harsh weather conditions. Whether you have moderate or extra dry skin, here are five easy steps to follow for a winter skincare night routine to keep your skin hydrated and glowing.

Step 1: Start with CeraVe’s Hydrating Facial Cleanser. This gentle cleanser removes dirt and impurities while maintaining the skin’s moisture levels. It is perfect for moderate to dry skin types, as it won’t strip away essential oils.

Step 2: Next, incorporate Good Molecules Niacinamide Brightening Toner into your routine. This alcohol-free toner helps promote bright and even skin tone while minimizing the appearance of pores. It is an excellent addition to your winter skincare routine to combat dullness caused by dryness.

Step 3: To address stubborn dark spots and promote an even skin tone, use Good Molecules Discoloration Correcting Serum. This serum contains potent ingredients that target discoloration, leaving your skin radiant and even-toned.

Step 4: Treat your skin to Good Molecules Overnight Exfoliating Treatment. This treatment contains hyaluronic acid, which helps to hydrate and plump the skin. However, using this treatment only thrice a week is essential to avoid over-exfoliation.

Step 5: Finish off your routine with the Ultra Hydrating Facial Oil. Gently press the oil into your skin to lock in moisture and wake up with plump, fresh, and moisturized skin. This facial oil will provide an extra boost of hydration during the winter months.

By following these five easy steps, you can establish a winter skincare night routine that will keep your skin nourished. Adjust your routine as needed and listen to your skin’s needs for optimal results.