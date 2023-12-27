Chris Brown clowned after showing strange childhood hairstyle (photo)

Chris Brown was clowned hard by his own fans after he took his 145 million Instagram followers back to his childhood with an old photograph punctuated by a bizarre hairstyle.

Breezy, 34, posted the photo on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2023. He said his father sent the photo to him, and it left him belly-laughing.

He captioned the photo, “MY DAD SHOWED ME THIS AND I ALMOST PASSED OUT LAUGHING THIS IS BEFORE THE CSIZZLE DAYS… comment your best R&B singer name in comments.”

Breezy took a beating in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk, with one person writing, “That s— was funny ash aunty breezy fr.” Another added: “His hair was LAID! He has that perm box with Kelly Rowland on it” and another, “This man is so delusional about his hair texture. 😂”

Some began comparing the look with styles worn by women and characters: “Lord Farquaad lookin ahh”, “I thought this was @sanaalathan as a kid That is funny!”, “Not the Kyla Pratt in love in basketball look” and “Why I bought this was Gina from Martin.”

Brown eventually responded to some of the comments, saying: “No that ain’t a perm. N-gga shit was flowing. ‘SLATTT WILLIAMS.’”

Folks on Breezy’s IG page were a little less judgemental but still clowned the “Deuces” singer:

Not The Katt Perm😂😂😂😂😂

I think IS a woman lol

You had that Kat Williams hair, bol 😂

That N—- look like Katt Williams gone Wrong 🤣🤣