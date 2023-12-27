Texas Southern still does not have a football coach.

A week after Alcorn State officially announced former football head coach Fred McNair’s departure from the program. But days before Alcorn’s announcement, it was widely speculated McNair was joining Texas Southern, which led to the Braves’ announcement. However the Tigers still haven’t announced McNair as their new guy.

Texas Southern’s pause on announcing a new program leader has led the way for more rumored names to enter the race. Former All-Pro wide receiver Andre Johnson expressed his interest in the job in November. If Johnson were hired, he’d follow in the footsteps of Eddie George as a former NFL star with no coaching experience becoming a head coach at an HBCU. Meanwhile, McNair coached at Alcorn State for seven seasons, where he won four SWAC East division titles and two SWAC championships. He is the older brother of the late, great Steve McNair.

Ed Reed, the former short-time coach at Bethune-Cookman University, also expressed his interest in the job, but the latest reports appear the race is only between McNair and Johnson. HBCU Premier Sports reported two members of the Texas Southern Board of Regents “strongly recommended” Johnson get hired. There are eight members on the board of regents.

Reed also expressed his interest in taking the Morehouse vacancy.

In the meantime, Texas Southern’s next Board of Regency virtual meeting is on Dec. 28 at 8 a.m. CT. Maybe then, HBCU fans, McNair, Johnson and the world of college football can get their final answer.