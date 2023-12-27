Kevin Hart suing Tasha K for extortion

Kevin Hart has become the latest major star to file a civil lawsuit against the infamous YouTuber Tasha K, alleging extortion.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the Think Like a Man star accuses Tasha K, whose full name is Tasha Kebe, of threatening to reveal an interview conducted by his former assistant. This interview contained wild allegations about the comedian, including accusations of infidelity against his wife.

The attorney representing Hart states, “You have already engaged in criminal conduct and tortious acts that would entitle Mr. Hart to monetary damages against you should he elect to commence civil litigation regarding this matter. To the extent that you do not cease and desist now, your liability for such monetary damages will increase, as will your exposure to criminal penalties.”

The lawsuit falls under Penal Code Section 518, which can result in criminal and civil liability for extortion. Hart alleges that Tasha K attempted to extract payment from him by threatening to expose harmful information.

Hart’s legal team has also reported Tasha K’s actions to the police department, citing the interview with his former assistant, Miesha Shakes, which supposedly contains scandalous assertions against him.

The legal documents state, “In advance of your threatened publication of the Story, you posted a ‘teaser’ with Ms. Shakes on YouTube which clearly was intended as a threat, sending a message to Mr. Hart’s team that the more detailed Story would not be published if – and only if – the ransom is paid.”

Hart’s lawyers are familiar with Tasha K’s content and describe it as containing “defamatory and otherwise improper content regarding celebrities and other high-profile individuals.”