Oakland-based lab LUUM has unveiled a groundbreaking robot lash tech at Ulta’s South San Jose store, aiming to revolutionize the beauty industry. The LUUM Precision Lash machine utilizes robotics, AI, and computer vision to provide a personalized lash extension service, promising a time-saving and flawless experience.

Behind the scenes, a TikTok creator takes viewers on a journey through the process, giving a glimpse into the innovative technology. The cutting-edge machine employs micro-precise techniques to apply lash extensions, ensuring a customized result. Real-time adjustments enabled by computer vision guarantee optimal outcomes.

To address safety concerns, highly skilled lash artists guide clients through the process, using LUUM’s safe lash technology for delicate and swift application.

The four-step robotic process begins with a studio and technology tour, followed by a consultation to determine the desired lash extension style. Clients can choose from three shapes and two length options. The lash artist then cleanses the lashes and applies soft foam eye masks for comfort during the application.

During the process, clients experience a gentle and delicate sensation, often described as “butterfly kisses” or a “lash massage.” The lash tech applies extensions to one eye at a time, potentially applying extensions to both eyes simultaneously.

Once all the extensions are applied, the lash tech inspects and makes any necessary touch-ups or adjustments for a fabulous final look. The extensions can last 2-3 weeks, with prices comparable to manual lash tech appointments.

LUUM’s Precision Lash machine is set to transform the beauty industry one lash at a time.