Mel B starts the day with a run followed by an ice bath

Mel B loves an ice bath.

The former Spice Girls singer starts her day with a run and as soon as she returns home, she “takes the plunge” and submerges herself in freezing water because she enjoys the health benefits in brings.

She told Closer magazine, “My alarm goes off at 5.30 a.m. … I’m out the door by 6 a.m. for a run. After that, I take the plunge and get into an ice bath.

“This is, quite possibly, my favorite ritual of the day. It helps my muscles relax and supports my mental and physical health.”

The star – who has daughters Phoenix, Angel, and Madison from previous relationships – plans her outfits the evening before if she’s going to have a busy day, and she has a commanding wardrobe to choose from.

“If I have an early start the next day, I like to plan my outfit [in the evening],” he explained. “It’s important to have a wardrobe filled with clothes that make you feel like you can conquer anything.”

And no matter what she’s done in a day, Mel loves coming home to unwind with her family.

“After a long day, the highlight is coming home to the peaceful countryside and winding down. A long hot shower, a home-cooked meal, and, best of all, time with my children and dogs.”