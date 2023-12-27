How psychedelics made Maejor a Grammy-nominated artist

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Maejor wants to heal through music and is doing that through psychedelics. That inspired Maejor to premiere “Psychedelic Frequency,” a podcast that takes listeners on a journey exploring the world of psychedelic therapy, sound and wellness while unpacking the history of psychedelics and introducing some of the world’s foremost experts on MDMA, ketamine, ayahuasca, psilocybin, LSD and DMT.

What inspired you to launch this podcast?

We made “Psychedelic Frequency” right now because we’re in a consciousness shift with ideas of alternative forms of healing, wellness and health becoming more mainstream With that in mind, we wanted to make a show that talked about these new modalities for wellness — including psychedelics, breath work, meditation and therapy — and give it to people in a way that they can easily understand with music as the mainline. We got a chance to talk with people from MAPS, which is the Multidisciplinary Association of Psychedelic Studies, about responsible ways to use it — what are the benefits, people using it for PTSD, using it for depression, people using it to heal all of these different things to find peace — and then also explore a little bit into the history. We also talk about how musicians and creatives today are using it in their creations and how it’s shaping consciousness moving forward. So it was an awesome experience to dive deep into that, and it was fun.

What should people know about psychedelics?

Don’t go into anything and just try it out blindly. Getting some understanding from people with much more experience than yourself would be my recommendation. Also, intention. Setting clear intentions is important. Make sure you know what you want to get from it so you can keep that in mind your whole way versus just trying it more as a party recreation to see what happens. I think then you have a little bit less control in that way. When you set that intention, then you get more clarity. You can then continue to be educated and find the right resources — including the show and other books and information and people you could contact to help your experience — so you can get the most out of it versus trying to figure it out on your own, which can be tough.

How have psychedelics helped you?

As a creator, psychedelics have helped me to see the connection in many things, and it helps you to remember a little bit that we’re all kind of connected in some way. That’s a great thing to think about when you’re making art; it makes you focus on the core things that make us all united. It makes the art very accessible.