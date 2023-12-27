A lot of fans complained about the state of hip-hop in 2023. Casual listeners often took the product blasted to them on a grand stage and generalized the entire culture. Creating this list was as complex as a listener’s constant battle of championing what subjectively sounds the best, what the “real hip-hop” is, and appreciating the talent within creating multiple catchy sounds that ring through the minds of millions for months—appreciating depth and simplicity.

As voted on by the staff at rolling out, here are the top 10 rap albums of the year and the honorable mentions.

Honorable mentions (received staff votes to get on the list):

Ausar – I Now Know

Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist – Voire Dire

MIKE – Burning Desire

Mick Jenkins – The Patience

Tobi Lou – Decent

Lil Durk – Almost Healed

Kodak Black – Pistolz & Pearlz

Tisakorean – Let Me Update My Status

Dee-1 – Uno

Travis Scott- UTOPIA

Sage Elsesser (Navy Blue) – Ways of Knowing

Teezo Touchdown – How Do You Sleep At Night?

10. Ice Spice- Like..? (Deluxe)

The artist who broke through virally in 2022 with the single “Munch (Feelin’ U)” came with a host of other Billboard bangers like “Deli,” “In Ha Mood,” “Princess Diana (with Nicki Minaj),” and “Bikini Bottom.” All of the singles above are on the project named after her adlib.

9. Larry June, The Alchemist – The Great Escape

Over soulful samples from The Alchemist, June’s smooth delivery and meaningful lyrics inspire listeners to strive for self-improvement, and not in a “preachy” way. Think Rick Ross’ luxury raps with a couple of bars advising you to invest in real estate and drinking sea moss. Every feature, from Big Sean, Action Bronson, Ty Dolla $ign, Boldy James, Jay Worthy, Evidence, Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, and Joey Bada$$, all delivered, as well.

8. Drake – For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition

The most famous artist in the genre arguably has the most intriguing project to rank in 2023. Drake took, ironically, Kanye West’s route of making an album that sounds like 2023. He has Yeat, Sexyy Red, Lil Yachty, Chief Keef, and Teezo Touchdown to tease the modern sounds of the era, which he was criticized for chasing as a 37-year-old man, although it should be noted Touchdown is 31 himself.

This project has its handful of throw-aways, but moments like “First Person Shooter,” “Rich Baby Daddy,” and Touchdown singing at the end of “7969 Santa” are outstanding, and the deluxe tracks of Scary Hours 3 feature some of the best consistent rapping Drake has done in years, capped off with the banger “You Broke My Heart.”

7. Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2

In a time when many other fanbases wrote her off, the Queen of rap returned to the scene with a bang with “Everybody,” which features Lil Uzi Vert, “FTCU,” as well as memorable J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Drake, Future, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Monica, and Keyshia Cole features. The rollout included interview stops with Kai Cenat Funny Marco and the Pink Friday perfume.

6. Jack Harlow – Jackman

Harlow took all the criticism of being an overhyped, machine-pushed White rapper and put it into Jackman, a quick listen with a minimalistic album cover and no features filled with bars. While the casual listener may remember the single “Lovin On Me” as Harlow’s contribution to music in 2023, Jackman is where his underground fans can get the fix of good raps.

5. Nas – Magic 3

The rap legend’s final installment of the Grammy Award-winning collaboration with producer Hit-Boy features Lil Wayne.

4. Sexyy Red – Hood Hottest Princess

Next to Ice Spice, Sexyy Red is one of the artists who stood out in 2023. The singles “SkeeYee,” “Hellcats SRTs,” “Pound Town,” and “Looking for the H–s (Ain’t My Fault)” are on the project back-to-back in sequence and were all club dominant records on DJ’s playlists.

3. Veeze – Ganger

The Detroit native dominated the underground scene in “2023,” and Ganger was a perfect blend of Michigan flows, unique tones, and humor.

2. Killer Mike – MICHAEL

The rap veteran dropped a quality rap project, as rap projects can get as far as song structure, instrumentation, and lyrics. Two stand-out moments from the album include “Scientists & Engineers,” which features André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane.

1. Noname – Sundial

The Chicago rapper ended her hiatus with a project touching on the political landscape, eurocentric beauty standards, and conspiracy theories and shining a light on the ugly, hypocritical practices of famous Black people within Hollywood and the entertainment industry.