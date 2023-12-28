5 best places to be in Atlanta on New Year’s Eve

On New Year’s Eve in Atlanta, there are plenty of places to be that don’t involve the typical club scene.

Option 1: One popular spot is The Battery, which offers a variety of bars, restaurants, and even a movie theater. It’s also rideshare-friendly, making transportation a breeze. For sports enthusiasts, there’s the option to catch the Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL game.

Option 2: Circus du Soleil is a fantastic choice for a family-friendly option. This captivating show combines poetry, acrobatics, stagecraft, and even animals. ECHO, a performance within the show, explores diversity and the arts, providing a universe of color and imagination.

Option 3: Another excellent place to check out on New Year’s Eve is the Atlanta Peach Fest. Organized by Underground Atlanta & York Promotions, this event promises to entertain and bring in the new year with music, art, a countdown, and a toast at midnight. Held inside Underground Atlanta’s event hall, it’s the perfect spot for music, art lovers, creatives, and those young.

Option 4: For those seeking a more spiritual experience, attending a watch-hour service at a church is a great way to bring in the new year safely and meaningfully. Many churches will offer these services, allowing individuals to restore their faith or spend time with their church family. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will provide a free MARTA ride from Indian Creek Station to the church and a fireworks show.

Option 5: Lastly, staying home is always safe and cost-effective. Whether you indulge in alcoholic beverages or dance the night away with friends or family, being in the comfort of your own home allows for a more intimate celebration.

All in all, remember to drink responsibly this New Year’s Eve and never drive impaired. If in doubt, always opt for a ride home.