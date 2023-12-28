Cardi B added to star-studded ‘Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve’ lineup

The 52nd annual “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve” New Year’s Eve special just added more star power to the ongoing list of performances slated for the night with the addition of Cardi B and hip-hop legend LL Cool J.

While LL and DJ Z-Trip will rock the crowd just before midnight in New York’s Time Square, Cardi will actually perform via a live feed from Miami. The “Bongos” rapper will join a handful of other performers including Post Malone (Las Vegas), Ivy Queen (Puerto Rico), and NewJeans (South Korea) who will take part remotely.

Also scheduled to perform during the evening are Janelle Monáe, Ludacris, Doechii, Coco Jones, and Nile Rodgers & Chic along with a slew of other stars.

Slated for a little comedic relief for the evening are Ms. Pat, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesisas, Matt Friend, and Sebastian Maniscalco, who will dish out their colorful commentary as they recap all the happenings of 2023.

Now in his 19th year as host of the event, Ryan Seacrest will be joined by pop star Rita Ora to countdown to 2024 from Times Square, while TV personality Jeannie Mai will serve as host of the broadcast from Hollywood.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2024” will air live on ABC on Sunday, Dec. 31, starting at 8 p.m. EST.