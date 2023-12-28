The top 8 celebrity beauty brands of 2023

In 2023, celebrity beauty brands continue to dominate the market, each offering unique products and perspectives that cater to a diverse consumer base. Yet eight celebrities have found creative ways to market their products and remain relevant in today’s social media era.

Whether they collaborate with other celebrities and influencers in the industry or find a comical way to increase the number of eyes, these brands below have found a formula that works for their tribe.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty remains a top choice, renowned for its inclusive shade range and innovative products. Since its launch, Fenty has set the standard for diversity in the beauty industry, forcing other brands to expand their offerings. The superstar had a great start to the year with her Super Bowl LVII performance, where she cross-marketed her Fenty Beauty brand.

@fentybeauty How to: slay a night out like @Rihanna 😜💅🏽 Step 1️⃣ Snatch the nose up with #MATCHSTIX Contour Skinstick in ‘Mocha’ Step 2️⃣ Get that #FENTYFACE on 💯 with @Priscillaono 👉🏽 completing the lewk with that iconic, signature red lip: #ICONVELVET in ‘The MVP’ Step 3️⃣ Bathe that bawdy-awdy in #FentyParfum 🤎 Now ya ready to serve & slayyy like Muva! ❤️‍🔥

♬ original sound – Fenty Beauty

Pattern Beauty, launched by Tracee Ellis Ross, caters to the often-overlooked curly hair market. Its products are celebrated for their nourishing ingredients and effectiveness in enhancing natural hair textures.

@patternbeauty We’ll take a large pump of Moisture Milk please 💛 @Tracee Ellis Ross serves up the inside scoop on our new oil-based formula that’s perfect for when you want a little extra moisture, shine, & soft hold on for your strands. It’s time to give your curls all the juice & joy that they’ve been waiting for ✨ Shop now exclusively on PATTERNBEAUTY.com ♬ original sound – PATTERN

Taraji P. Henson’s TPH offers a comprehensive line of hair care products that address various scalp and hair concerns. The brand’s focus on scalp health sets it apart in the crowded hair care market. Henson publicly explained the need for multiple income streams as an actress due to the pay disparity in the entertainment industry.

@tphbytaraji Taraji said it first: “Healthy hair starts at the scalp” 👏🏾Find your scalp care essentials in the textured hair care aisle at CVS! ♬ original sound – TPH BY TARAJI – TPH BY TARAJI

Olympian Naomi Osaka’s Kinlò is a skincare line designed explicitly for melanated skin. Its products focus on sun protection, a critical yet often overlooked skin care aspect for people of color

Mielle, founded by Monique Rodriguez, offers organic hair products promoting healthy growth. Its success lies in its use of natural ingredients and its appeal to consumers seeking healthier hair care alternatives. This year, the brand collaborated with basketball player Angel Reese and buzzing rapper Lady London, which positively added to the culture by empowering women.

Flawless by Gabrielle Union offers affordable hair care products that aim to restore and rejuvenate damaged hair. The brand’s focus on hair health and affordability has resonated with consumers.

@gabunion Slip without the fall 😉 @flawlessbygu 💎5 Butter Miracle Leave-In Confitioner 💎5 Butter Masque 💎Scalp Soothing Tonic ALL NEW products are located on flawlesscurls.com and Amazon ♬ original sound – Gab Union

Issa Rae and Hannah Diop’s Sienna Naturals offers clean, non-toxic hair care products prioritizing scalp health and hydration. The brand’s commitment to clean beauty has made it a favorite among health-conscious consumers.

Finally, Kaleidoscope, founded by Jessica Harris Dupart and wife to DaBrat, offers a range of hair growth products. Its Miracle Drops, in particular, have gained a cult following for their effectiveness in promoting hair growth. Their marketing is next-level with comedic skits featuring a Kaleidoscope reporter.

These celebrity brands are projected to continue to rise and have shown that collaboration is critical in the beauty industry.