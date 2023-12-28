Dave Chappelle is ‘The Dreamer’ in new Netflix special

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for Dave Chappelle’s upcoming new comedy special, “The Dreamer.”

Legendary actor and “voice of God” Morgan Freeman pops in to narrate the trailer as well as make an appearance with Chappelle.

“What do you dream about? Not the dreams you have in your sleep: the ones you hold in your heart. Don’t be intimidated by the audacity of your dream — be inspired by it,” Freeman bellows. “What happens to a dream deferred? Lucky for Dave, he doesn’t know.”

Shot at the Lincoln Theater in the comedian’s hometown of Washington, D.C., “The Dreamer” marks Chappelle’s seventh Netflix special and his first since 2021’s controversial “The Closer,” in which he came under fire for making jokes about the transgender community.

Directed by Stan Lathan, “The Dreamer” premieres on Netflix on Dec. 31.

