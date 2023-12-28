New Birth to host 2 NYE watch night services; ‘Fire + Water’

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Ga. is extending an open invitation to all individuals seeking to strengthen their faith and embrace the new year with purpose. Their watch night service on Dec. 31, themed “Fire + Water,” promises a transformative and uplifting experience for attendees.

The church will be hosting two services, at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., to accommodate different schedules. The morning service offers the opportunity for individuals to participate in a baptism, symbolizing a fresh start as the year comes to a close.

Both services will feature special musical guests, including gospel recording artist Jordan G. Welch, Lena Byrd Miles and Zebulon Ellis. These talented performers are known to provide soul-stirring melodies that inspire and uplift.

Yet, the highlight of the watch night service will be a breathtaking fireworks display, creating a joyous and reflective atmosphere for attendees of all ages. Pastor Dr. Jamal H. Bryant aims to provide a spiritual experience that combines inspiration, celebration and reflection as they enter the new year.

“We’re excited to welcome our members, friends, neighbors and visitors to our Watch Night Services themed ‘Fire + Water,’ where we anticipate moments of spiritual elevation, inspiration and celebration as we prepare to step into a new year,” said Bryant. “Our two services will dynamically blend a time of inspiration and reverence as we collectively find both the passion to ignite change and the tranquility to navigate its course. Join us as we enter 2024 full of purpose and promise.”

To ensure convenience for attendees, New Birth will also offer a free roundtrip shuttle service from MARTA’s Indian Creek Station to the church. The morning shuttle will depart at 8:30 a.m. and the evening shuttle will depart at 9:30 p.m.