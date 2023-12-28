Remy Ma cheating rumors heat up again with new leaked audio

The ongoing saga regarding cheating allegations against Remy Ma just added a new chapter.

Since the summer, the rumor mill has been going double time with murmurs that the seemingly rock solid marriage between rappers Remy Ma and Papoose has been on the rocks with allegations that Remy has been cheating with her protégé, battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain.

Both Remy and Eazy have denied and downplayed the allegations despite a number of incidents stemming from the rumors including Papoose allegedly confronting and punching Eazy at a battle rap event hosted by Remy, along with photographs surfacing of Remy and Eazy looking cozy in a restaurant and being spotted together at a Philadelphia Eagles football game.

Now in a leaked audio clip posted on Instagram and since deleted by fellow battle rapper John John Da Don, a man purportedly said to be Eazy can be heard referencing an affair, though there are questions about its validity.

“Yo we was f—— with each other,” says the man alleged to be Eazy. “She was cheating on [inaudible] such and such, whatever happened […] I should have known, me being in f——- New York. Me being at Rem(y’s) jawn, I know I’m f—— his b—-. I knew this n—- should have been plotting on me because I would have been doing the same thing.”

Though Eazy commented on the post saying, “You really dropped an edited recording on me,” he didn’t deny that it was his voice in the clip.

In a statement released by Eazy’s camp back in September, the artist is said to have intentions of telling his side of the story once they find the right outlet.

“Eazy did not and does not want to profit from an interview, he only wanted to release a statement telling his side of the story,” wrote spokesperson Nicole Sabrina. “I love our media and blog partners, and understand they have a duty to report the latest information on trending topics, but any blog outlet reporting anything different is not the whole truth.”

On the same day the official statement was released Eazy spoke directly to fans via his Instagram stories with a promise to soon speak his truth writing “If it’s not me, nobody speaks on my behalf. There’s a lot of rumors out there that I will address very soon.”