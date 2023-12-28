Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has fired back at online critics who have labeled her “weak” for allowing her husband, Jonathan Owens, to claim he was the catch in their relationship. Despite the negative comments, Biles has made it clear that their bond remains unshaken.

In a post on X on Dec. 23, Biles expressed her frustration by sharing a photo of a perplexed child scratching their head, accompanied by the question, “Are y’all done yet?”

This response comes after Biles and Owens previously addressed the backlash Owens faced for his remarks on “The Pivot” podcast.

#SimoneBiles husband says he didn’t know who she was when they met & says he’s the catch. pic.twitter.com/gnbUFerFot — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) December 21, 2023

In an Instagram comment, Biles defiantly stated, “Y’all want me to be insecure so bad.”

The criticism originated from a podcast question about how Owens managed to win over Biles. However, the couple has not allowed the online negativity to affect their relationship. Owens posted pictures of himself and Biles on Instagram, captioning it with “Unbothered. Just know we locked in over here.”

Biles responded with unwavering support, sharing photos from their wedding day and captioning one with “mood.”

Biles and Owens first connected on the dating app Raya in 2020 and tied the knot in April 2023. Throughout their journey, they have consistently shown unwavering support for one another, with Biles highlighting Owens’ constant encouragement.

Their relationship continues to flourish despite the external noise, proving that they are a resilient and united couple.

Y’all gotta let it ago this is an old interview where she says he didn’t know who she was. That boy is just cute and air in the head and that’s what she wanted, loves & got. #SimoneBiles pic.twitter.com/jM5cePE07c — Air-Rum (@__aarum) December 22, 2023