Sneakers, art and influencers: The top 10 culture shifters of 2023

Being in the culture is one thing, but impacting it is a different type of honor. There have been many people in 2023 who have done their due diligence in shifting the culture, whether it’s in the sneaker industry, media or art, but there are a few who have made a huge impact in their respective fields. Here is a list of the top 10 culture shifters of 2023.

Kai Cent

Kai Cent was by far the biggest streamer of the year, having guests such as Nicki Minaj, Offset, G Herbo and Lil Yachty on his platform.

Dilla

Shermann "Dilla" Thomas is a historian based in Chicago and in this interview with Peter Santenello, he claims Jews were amongst the few that would rent to black people during the 20th century. pic.twitter.com/Axy6u9JUxY — Marauder Magazine (@MarauderMag) December 25, 2023

This historian has helped many people see the history of Chicago in just 60-second clips, and has gained 20 million followers. He’s also been featured on “The Today Show” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Keith Lee

Waking up to a Keith Lee rating at Eat Your Heart Out. *Screaming our hearts out* pic.twitter.com/vOnUgENWcM — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) December 21, 2023

Keith Lee has built a major following on TikTok as a food reviewer. He’s traveled to different cities this year trying out some of the more popular restaurants in the area, leaving them with his most honest review. Lee has also helped some of the smallest businesses gain major traction in just a few days with his influence.

Druski

WHO SHOULD I SIGN 😂 pic.twitter.com/LjxWA4jITm — DRUSKI (@druski) December 10, 2023

Druski continues to be the comedian of social media, making skits and videos that many people can laugh at and relate to.

Kyzar Closet

In 2023, Kyzar has given the fashion world a steady dose of TikTok content, getting the hottest shoe releases and pairing that with some quality clothing from numerous brands.

Jacques Slade

Everyone is doing a top 10. Here are 10 sneakers I think need to stay in 2023. What sneaker do you think need to stay in 2023? pic.twitter.com/2yPIqC5rAG — Jacques Slade (@kustoo) December 27, 2023

Jacques Slade was focused on sneaker culture all year, informing people on the best sneakers dropping every week, and also creating consistent shoe reviews.

Bimma Williams

Bimma Williams has developed a platform as the co-founder of Claima, which helps people tell their stories in an authentic fashion, and he also has a hand in the sneaker industry.

Taylor Rooks

Lil Wayne talks to Taylor Rooks about his unreleased track with Kevin Durant “He’s a jewel, he’s a backpack rapper.. KD got bars, and it sounds like it ” 🔗: https://t.co/y1R0zhwQYL pic.twitter.com/x8BhArCZQV — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 22, 2023

Taylor Rooks continued to set the stage for reporters in 2023, while also doing it in a fashionable way. Aside from just interviewing athletes, she was able to interview some of the biggest actors and music artists.

Jazerai Allen-Lord

Jazerai Allen-Lord is a multi-hyphenate creative with deep roots in sneaker and street culture, specializes in storytelling through brand strategy and design, and promotes Black sneaker designs through her platform, True to Size.

D’Wayne Edwards

The founder of Pensole Lewis College, the first academy in the U.S. dedicated to footwear design, D’Wayne Edwards has focused on paving the way for more Black footwear talent to enter the sneaker industry. He was honored this year at the 17th annual Black History Month Celebration for his excellence in S.T.E.A.M.