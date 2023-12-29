Consequence lashes out at Kanye West; demands respect

If anyone has remained exceptionally loyal to Kanye West throughout all his controversies over the past few years, it’s been his frequent collaborator and fellow artist, Consequence.

Over the years, the “Grammy Family” rapper has been outspoken in his criticisms of former G.O.O.D. Music artists he feels abandoned ‘Ye when he needed them the most. Earlier this year, he called out Pusha T for jumping ship after one of Kanye’s more inflammatory anti-Semitic rants, describing the Virginia rapper’s departure as “disgusting.”

Now, the tables have turned, and Consequence also has some things to get off his chest about his former boss. In an open letter posted to Instagram on Thursday (Dec. 28), the Queens, NY rapper laid out what exactly pushed him over the edge. Ironically, his open letter was posted under an advertisement for YZY Pods.

“I’m posting this clip of the YZY Pods because I was asked to by a staff member, but I have to get something off my chest regardless of the consequences…,” Cons began. “I have always lent my love, support, and expertise to YE since ConMan Productions circa 2002. So @kanyewest NEVER again say in public or to others in private that you are ALONE. That’s the biggest SLAP IN THE FACE you could give to your TEAM.”

“Guys like me, Don C, Monop, GL, Doe, IBN, Arrow, and even Virgil (RIP) have given you big portions of our Adult lives so that we could all be ‘The Bulls.’ But we didn’t help you become Jordan so you could turn into Jerry Krause and start playing 3D Musical chairs wit da bros!!!”

“You can be the one with the Money. And even the Power. But I will always need my RESPECT. If you can apologize to the Jewish community in Hebrew, then maybe you should apologize to a few of your guys in English. Love you, bro. But This Is 192,” he concluded.