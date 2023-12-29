Hit show ‘Good Trouble’ teases final season in new trailer

Though fans of Freeform’s long-running show “Good Trouble” may be saddened by the news of the series coming to an end, they can find solace in the new trailer for the show’s final episodes, which will tie up many of the show’s lingering storylines.

Many of the show’s characters make significant life decisions and finally declare what they desire in life, as highlighted in one segment of the trailer.

“This is my dream, and I want to succeed,” Dennis (Josh Pence) says about his newly opened restaurant. “I want to be an artist,” Gael (Tommy Martinez) declares. “I want to be the friend that you need,” Malika (Zuri Adele) says to her beloved ex, Isaac (Sarunas J. Jackson), while Luca’s (Booboo Stewart) big crush, Riley (Carina Conti), tells him, “I want you to let me in.”

Fans also get a glimpse of other favorite storylines, including the love triangle between Mariana, Evan, and Joaquin, Callie and Jamie’s triumphant return, the he-said-she-said between Luca and Davia, and the aftermath of last season’s cliffhanger with Silas breaking into Mariana’s home.

The fifth and final season of “Good Trouble” premieres on Freeform on January 2.

Watch the official trailer for the final season below.