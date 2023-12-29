The final Friday of 2023 has arrived, and with that comes another week of fresh music releases. Here are some of the top music releases of Dec. 29.

Spook recently stopped by rolling out after her music video, “Goldigger” went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, with nearly a million views.

Spook said her debut project is coming out on Feb. 5, but in the meantime, she was recently featured on Calluptay’s project with the song “CallupSpook.”

Lil Uzi Vert released “Red Moon.”

Usher and H.E.R. released the music video for “Risk It All,” a track recently featured on The Color Purple soundtrack.

Lil Tjay released “2 Grown,” which features The Kid LAROI.

Lil Tecca released “Down With Me.”

Westside Gunn, Conway The Machne, and The Alchemist released “Hall & Nash 2.”

Kirk Knight released “Black Tint$.”

Anycia and Woo Da Savage released “Say My Grace.”

Tony Shhnow released “When You A Playa.”

Slimeball MK released “Holy Ghost” and “Repent.”

Baby Smoove released “Brand New Glocc.”

Fredo Bang released “Middle Name.”

Certified Trapper and Luh Tyler released “Big Smacks.”

Lil Gotit released “Dr Martin.”

KYLE and Teezo Touchdown released “Somethin Bout U.”

Kenny Mason released “Facts (extended version).”

Ben Reilly released “Jackpot.”

Wande released “IN THE LIGHT.”