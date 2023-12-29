New music Friday: Spook, Lil Uzi Vert, Usher, H.E.R., Lil Tecca, Anycia

The final Friday of the year

The final Friday of 2023 has arrived, and with that comes another week of fresh music releases. Here are some of the top music releases of Dec. 29.

Spook recently stopped by rolling out after her music video, “Goldigger” went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, with nearly a million views.


YouTube video

Spook said her debut project is coming out on Feb. 5, but in the meantime, she was recently featured on Calluptay’s project with the song “CallupSpook.”

YouTube video

Lil Uzi Vert released “Red Moon.”


YouTube video

Usher and H.E.R. released the music video for “Risk It All,” a track recently featured on The Color Purple soundtrack.

YouTube video

Lil Tjay released “2 Grown,” which features The Kid LAROI.

YouTube video

Lil Tecca released “Down With Me.”

YouTube video

Westside Gunn, Conway The Machne, and The Alchemist released “Hall & Nash 2.”

YouTube video

Kirk Knight released “Black Tint$.”

YouTube video

Anycia and Woo Da Savage released “Say My Grace.”

YouTube video

Tony Shhnow released “When You A Playa.”

YouTube video

Slimeball MK released “Holy Ghost” and “Repent.”

YouTube video
YouTube video

Baby Smoove released “Brand New Glocc.”

YouTube video

Fredo Bang released “Middle Name.”

YouTube video

Certified Trapper and Luh Tyler released “Big Smacks.”

YouTube video

Lil Gotit released “Dr Martin.”

YouTube video

KYLE and Teezo Touchdown released “Somethin Bout U.”

YouTube video

Kenny Mason released “Facts (extended version).”

YouTube video

Ben Reilly released “Jackpot.”

YouTube video

Wande released “IN THE LIGHT.”

YouTube video
