The year 2023 provided plenty of memorable moments in the world of sports. Now, rolling out would like to take a moment to salute the top 10 Black athletes behind some of these special times.

10. Claressa Shields

The 14-0 middleweight world champion defended her title in front of the hometown crowd at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on June 3 against Maricela Cornejo. She won the match in a unanimous decision, just as the rest of her pro career decisions have gone.

Claressa Shields jumps all over Maricela Cornejo with combinations in RD7 😳 #ShieldsCornejo | #Boxing pic.twitter.com/zTfLDfzgHu — RINGOFHIGHLIGHTS (@ringofhighlight) June 4, 2023

Lately, she’s been going back and forth with fellow boxing star Alycia Baumgardner, who is suspended after a reported positive drug test. The potential fight between the two Michigan natives would be the biggest female boxing match in years if the two camps can reach an agreement, and Baumgardner’s suspension ends. This is an event to watch for in 2024.

9. Simone Biles

After a two-year hiatus, Biles won her sixth international all-around gold medal and an eighth U.S. national championship. The Associated Press named her the 2023 Female Athlete of the Year.

29 world championship medals! 🐐@Simone_Biles is golden again on the balance beam. #Antwerp2023 pic.twitter.com/NjWo3aQTGv — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) October 8, 2023

8. Gervonta “Tank” Davis

In the middle of legal drama, Davis showed up big in the biggest fight of the year. On April 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Davis knocked out Ryan Garcia. He also defeated Hector Luis Garcia by technical knockout on Jan. 7.

After his fight against Ryan Garcia, Gervontaa(Tank)Davis made so much, and he decided to purchase the entire neighborhood he grew up in to rebuild it for affordable living 💪🏿🤴🏿 pic.twitter.com/rOe8qlGs6o — Michaux Elder (@elder_michaux) December 22, 2023

7. Lamar Jackson

Jackson appears to be on his way to another MVP season with the Baltimore Ravens. The dynamic quarterback is arguably football’s most exciting player since Michael Vick’s early career stint with the Atlanta Falcons. Every week is a show on the field, and it’s led to the Ravens having the best record in the AFC at 12-3.

Just when you think you’ve got Lamar Jackson beat, you haven’t. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/jHcjO8O5pc — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) December 29, 2023

6. Jayden Daniels

While Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders may have been a prime figure in college football in 2023, Daniels’ team at LSU paved the runway for him to win the Heisman Trophy after throwing for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Congratulations Jayden Daniels, you’re a Patriot! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/nquDbYXvjX — Boston Cream 🍩 (@itsbostoncream) December 29, 2023

5. A’ja Wilson

Wilson took losing the regular season MVP to Brenna Stewart personally. So personal that she was motivated to win her second consecutive title on the road against Stewart, even though the team was missing three important starters; Chelsea Gray, Kiah Stokes and Candace Parker.

Dawn Staley’s reaction after this A’ja Wilson bucket >>> pic.twitter.com/ADcU9wQ6Wn — Matt Dowell (@MattDowellTV) October 19, 2023

4. LeBron James

Every single day is more remarkable than the day before in terms of what the soon-to-be 39-year-old does on an NBA floor.

LeBron James Through the Years: In His Own Words Relive LeBron's journey as he closes in on the NBA all-time scoring record. 36 points away from history… @KingJames and the @Lakers host OKC tonight at 10pm/et on TNT. pic.twitter.com/QKzUdk9j3r — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2023

The most remarkable accomplishment in 2023 is when he officially passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s all-time leading scorer.

38,388 POINTS LeBron James hits the fadeaway jumper to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/P5LyTZAZn3 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

3. Angel Reese

The “Bayou Barbie” dominated throughout the 2022-23 season for LSU, and ended her first season at the school with a national championship. Reese made headlines and became the year’s breakout superstar after mocking Caitlin Clark’s celebration in the closing moments of the title game.

NO SHOE? NO PROBLEM‼️ Angel Reese with the denial🚫 pic.twitter.com/hbG0okvoez — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 20, 2023

2. Sha’Carri Richardson

The charismatic American sprinter won the women’s 100-meter world championship after years of being mocked on social media for her previous losses. At only 23, Richardson has shown the sports world real-time examples of growth and persistence.

Sha’Carri Richardson wins the Women's 100M final pic.twitter.com/BuYAu3EwCP — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) August 21, 2023

1. Coco Gauff

Like Richardson, Gauff suffered through bursts of criticism with a stretch of losses and not winning the “big one,” despite the fame and attention she received at 15 after defeating Venus Williams. In September, the 19-year-old won one of the “big ones” at the U.S. Open. She is the youngest American champion of the Grand Slam tournament.