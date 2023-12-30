Akademiks is telling all about his apparent ex-girlfriend, Chey.

The social media personality went on his platform and revealed Chey stole $500,000 in cash from him.

“I could’ve had this woman in jail for 40 years,” Akademiks said. “There was a time I used to have a million dollars cash in my crib. That’s a fact. Do you know this b— stole half of a million dollars from me? Cash. Bro, I had them in safes and all types of s—. N—, I’m not checking the money all the time. I had money just sitting there. I gamble, n—. When I gamble, I pick the money up, cash.”

He said he didn’t check how much cash he had around the house because he knew he always had a million dollars. The couple eventually broke up and Chey moved back to Houston. Akademiks eventually bought a new money counter and tested it out.

“So I’m counting my money,” Akademiks said before sitting back and making a puzzled face as if he was confused. “My n—, I had a million. I remember I had a million. Now, I might have given my mom $30,000 here, I might have- but I should definitely have over like, $950,000. Definitely $900,000.

“I count my money, I have $400,000.”

Akademiks reveals that his girlfriend stole $500,000 from him. 😳 pic.twitter.com/hDnqZBWcca — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 30, 2023

Akademiks also claimed she brought two men over and cheated on him with the men. When she started denying the claims once Akademiks confronted her about it, she told him to watch the video again because she didn’t recall doing anything with the pair of guests. The guests were also Akademiks friends.

“She then tells me, by the way, I ain’t gone lie and I’m going to keep it a bean about everything, my homies did not tell me that they f—– her. At that point, I only saw it on my security camera, my homies did not tell me. Remember, they woke me up that night, ‘Yo. Let us out the crib, lock the crib.’ They did not tell me that they f—– the b—- that came for me. They never told me that.”

imagine getting so drunk you forget you invited a girl over to your crib and then waking up and watching the cctv footage of her getting double teamed by your “friends” who woke you up before they left?! you can hear the pain in akademiks voice lol jesus christ pic.twitter.com/PlXS6PyboZ — AGOSTINHO™️ ⚔️ (@agostinhozinga) December 30, 2023

To see the full-hour stream of Akademiks speaking about his ex, look below.