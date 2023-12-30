Cardi B doesn’t want to hear it.

The star rapper who has broken up with her husband Offset went on Twitter spaces, on the social media platform X, to scream her demands to the fans who want to see her back with 1/3rd of the Migos.

“Did I confirm anything? Shut the f— up!” Cardi yelled at her fans over the spaces. “I’m about to delete my whole f—— social media because y’all don’t shut the f— up. And it’s the same f—— dumb- my own f—— fan base. The last time I got dragged was by my f—- fanbase. I don’t see nobody talking s— but my own f—— fan base, but y’all want to send me a f—— dog just to talk s— on the f—– timeline. Did I confirm I was with a man? No, so why the f— y’all keep talking?”

Cardi B explodes on fans telling her to get back together with Offset. pic.twitter.com/8ODjVne52s — Daily Viral Gist (@Dailygistz) December 30, 2023

Cardi, who has nearly 33 million followers on the platform, follows 131 people, as of Dec. 30.

“I’m about to unfollow all of y’all because that’s all I see,” Cardi said to her fans. “I’m about to search my name and I’m trying to see if anybody else is talking s—. Nobody else is talking s—, but y’all.”

Cardi spent Christmas with Offset as they gave presents to their children.

Cardi B and Offset celebrating Christmas together ❤️🎄 pic.twitter.com/y4WFlnCXYM — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 25, 2023

Cardi said she’s been seeing the posts encouraging the couple to get back together ever since the holiday.

“S— is f—— annoying,” Cardi said. “For f—— three days, y’all have doing the same s—. Did I say I was back together with somebody? Did I say that? Did y’all hear that? Did I say it? Did he say it? No.”

She then posted on the platform after the rant.

“I must be a lil toxic cuz I enjoyed cursing ya out today,” Cardi posted, “but we not taking that into 2024. Now have a good day. No, make it a bad day!”