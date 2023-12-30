Cardi B pushes to collect $4 million settlement from Tasha K

Cardi B has renewed her efforts to collect on the $4 million settlement she was awarded against blogger Tasha K.

In a recently filed court motion, Cardi has requested to obtain information on all of the assets Tasha (real name LaTasha Kebe) may currently have including her Georgia home and exactly how much cash she has on hand.

According to court documents obtained by HipHopDX, Kebe has just under $30,000 in cash on hand and spends approximately $20,000 monthly on luxuries such as fine dining, travel, and various other forms of entertainment.

This latest subpoena from Cardi’s legal team is a follow-up to previous ones sent this past summer requesting complete financial information from the five banking institutions in which Tasha currently has active accounts. Those subpoenas request “all documents and communications received by or sent to third parties other than the Debtor, including but not limited to the Internal Revenue Service, regarding the Debtor’s finances employment, income, expenses, businesses or business interests.”

After sueing Kebe in 2019 for libel and making “malicious” claims against her, Cardi was awarded $2.5 million in damages and $1.3 million in legal fees by a jury this past January. Kebe subsequently filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy and claimed to only have $95 in a Chase bank account though an assessment of her personal belongings and assets including business property, an engagement ring, cars, clothes and purses came out to roughly $60,000.

Cardi’s latest legal maneuver comes on the heels of Tasha being hit with a similar lawsuit by actor and comedian Kevin Hart, who claims the blogger attempted to extort him by offering to keep a supposedly damaging interview with his former assistant under wraps if he paid her $250,000.